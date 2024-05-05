Modi Accuses SP, Cong of Nepotism and Vote-Bank Politics in UP's Etawah

Prime Minister lashed out at the ''dynastic politics'' of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress on Sunday, saying while the opposition alliance partners work only to benefit their own families, he is building a better future for the nation's next generations.

''Modi and Yogi are working for the future of your children... we don't have children (of our own),'' he said, addressing a Lok Sabha poll rally here in the home district of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died in 2022.

The prime minister said that he is laying the foundation to ensure that India remains a powerful nation for the next 1,000 years.

''Modi is doing this because irrespective of whether Modi is there or not, the country will always remain and what are these SP-Congress people doing? They are fighting elections for their future and the future of their children,'' he added.

The prime minister also said that the slogans of both the SP and the Congress are ''lies'' and their ''intentions are also not good''. ''They work only to benefit their families and their vote banks,'' he alleged.

The SP and the Congress, both members of the opposition INDIA bloc, are contesting the polls in Uttar Pradesh as allies.

Sharpening his attack against the opposition alliance partners, the prime minister said, ''What is the legacy of these dynastic people... cars, bungalows, political influence. Some consider Mainpuri, Kannauj and Etawah as their fiefdom and some consider Amethi and Raebareli as their fiefdom.'' ''The legacy created by Modi is for everyone. I want that in 2047, your son and daughter can also become the prime minister or the chief minister. This 'chaiwala' has broken the evil tradition that only heirs to royal families can become the PM or the CM,'' he added.

''Raja Ram Mohan Roy's name is evoked because he broke an evil practice, similarly a day would come when you would say that there was a prime minister in the country... he was a tea seller and he broke a tradition, and now even a poor man's son can become a chief minister or a prime minister,'' Modi said.

''Modi's legacy is the permanent homes for the poor, millions of women in the country have got toilets, Dalits and backward classes have got facilities like electricity, gas connection and tap water,'' he added.

Modi also attacked the Samajwadi Party on the issue of COVID-19 vaccines, alleging that its leaders had instigated people against the vaccines but got themselves inoculated in secret.

