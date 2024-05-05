UP Lok Sabha Polls: Third Phase Campaign Concludes

Campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh ended Sunday 6 pm after days of hectic roadshows and rallies by rival political leaders for the 10 constituencies which will go the polls on May 7.

Sambhal, Hathras (SC), Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla and Bareilly will go to polls in the current phase.

The fate of 100 candidates in this phase will be decided by 1.88 crore voters -- a little over 1 crore male voters, and more than 87 lakh women voters -- in this phase.

The third phase of the Lok Sabha polls assumes significance, as it will see seal the fate of Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, UP Tourism Minister Jayveer Singh, Minister of State for Revenue Anoop Pradhan Balmiki, and several members of Mulayam Singh Yadav's family.

Baghel, Jayveer, and Balmiki are contesting from Agra (SC), Mainpuri, and Hathras (SC) Lok Sabha seats.

The current phase is important for the Yadav family of the Samajwadi Party, with Dimple Yadav aiming to retain the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, which she won in the bypolls following the demise of her father-in-law and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akshaya Yadav, son of Ram Gopal Yadav, the national principal general secretary of SP, will try to reclaim the Firozabad seat, which he had won in 2014.

Aditya Yadav, who is making his electoral debut from the Budaun Lok Sabha seat, will be looking forward to winning the SP bastion, represented by his cousin Dharmendra Yadav in 2014.

Rajveer Singh, son of former UP chief minister and BJP stalwart Kalyan Singh, is looking forward to making a hat-trick from the Etah parliamentary constituency, which was also represented in 2009 by Kalyan Singh as a candidate of the Jan Kranti Party.

In Bareilly, the main contest has narrowed down to BJP's Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar and SP's Praveen Singh Aron, after the nomination paper of the BSP candidate Master Chhotey Lal Gangwar was rejected.

The BJP has given tickets to five new faces – Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar from Bareilly, Durvijay Singh Shakya from Budaun, Anoop Pradhan Balmiki from Hathras-SC, Vishwadeep Singh from Firozabad, and Jayveer Singh from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. The first four replaced Santosh Gangwar, Sanghamitra Maurya, Rajveer Singh Diler, and Chandrasen Jadaun. Jayveer Singh is the sole candidate in this phase who replaced a losing candidate from BJP.

The saffron party retained the winning candidates from Etah, Agra (SC), Aonla, and Fatehpur Sikri. It also gave a ticket to Parameshwar Lal Saini from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress has fielded one candidate -- Ramnath Singh Sikarwar from Fatehpur Sikri —, while its INDIA bloc ally, the Samajwadi Party, has fielded the remaining nine in this phase.

In the run-up to the polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned extensively for the BJP candidates across constituencies, including in Bareilly, where he accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow on April 26.

On May 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed election rallies in Bareilly, Budaun, and Sitapur. In these rallies, he attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that his party will get such a drubbing in the election that he will have to take out a 'Congress Dhoondho Yatra' after June 4.

In Bareilly, Shah alleged that Rahul, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya fearing their going may alienate their vote bank.

Shah hit out at the SP, saying it indulges in dynastic politics, for its president Akhilesh Yadav has given tickets to five members of his family in the current election.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also extensively campaigned for his party candidates in the third phase.

Senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav was also seen seeking votes for his son Aditya Yadav.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati too sought votes for her party candidates.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on May 3 held a roadshow in Fatehpur Sikri to garner support for the party candidate Ramnath Singh Sikarwar.

