Replicas of a bow and an arrow made using flowers were also seen at various places.According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Ram Lalla seated in the temple wore a light pink attire on Sunday.Voting in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, under which the Ayodhya district falls, will take place in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.The prime minister embarked on the roadshow after offering prayers at the temple.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-05-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 20:21 IST
PM Modi Pays Homage at Ram Temple, Hosts Roadshow in Ayodhya
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya before he began a roadshow in the holy town.

''This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya after the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony held on January 22,'' VHP media in-charge Sharad Sharma told PTI.

The entrance gates to the temple were decorated with flowers, with 'Om' formed with yellow petals. Replicas of a bow and an arrow made using flowers were also seen at various places.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Ram Lalla seated in the temple wore a light pink attire on Sunday.

Voting in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, under which the Ayodhya district falls, will take place in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

The prime minister embarked on the roadshow after offering prayers at the temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP's Faizabad candidate Lallu Singh accompanied him.

People from different walks of life lined the road as Modi's motorcade passed through.

