"If you make allegations, you have to prove them": BJP's Gourav Vallabh on Rahul Gandhi's claims on VC's appointment

After Vice Chancellors of some universities opposed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the selection process of VCs, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gourav Vallabh said on Monday that making allegations and then running away has become a Congress tradition. Vallabh told ANI that if you want to make any allegation, you will have to provide proof for it.

"The Vice Chancellors and directors of the prestigious universities of the country are saying today that the Congress Party makes baseless allegations against them. Aren't the vice-chancellors of the country's universities today qualified? Are their degrees' fake? Making allegations and then running away has become a Congress tradition. They put allegations on Supreme Court's judges, Members of the Election Commission, SEBI, CBI and ED. Meaning, that the entire constitutional institutions are wrong and 1-2 Congress leaders are right. The rule of the Constitution prevails in this country. If you want to make any allegation, you will have to provide proof for it. So stop insulting the gurus, stop insulting the teachers," he said. Earlier in the day, a collective including Vice Chancellors and academicians across the country wrote an open letter against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with his alleged remarks on the appointment of VCs.

The letter dismissed the alleged claims by Rahul Gandhi saying, "We categorically and unequivocally discard such claims." It also accused Rahul Gandhi of defaming the office of the VCs at large with an "intent to derive political mileage". Further, speaking on former chief minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi's alleged remarks on Jammu and Kashmir Poonch terror attack, Vallabh said that no one can say anything worse than this in the country's politics.

"When you (Channi) moved to Canada, it was called stuntbaazi. The family of the soldier who lost their son will be cursing you after hearing your statement. Earlier in Pulwama also, Congress people had said stuntbaazi. Shame on your thinking, and your knowledge. I think no one can say anything worse than this in the country's politics," he said. Pointing out that the attack came amid the Lok Sabha elections, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi had on Sunday alleged it was "pre-planned" and such "stuntbaazi" is done to facilitate BJP's win in the polls.

"This is stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks, there is no truth in them," Channi said while speaking to reporters in Punjab. (ANI)

