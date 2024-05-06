Left Menu

Czech foreign minister summons Russian ambassador over cyberattacks

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:49 IST
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has summoned the Russian ambassador to Prague over alleged Russian cyberattacks on Czech institutions and critical infrastructure revealed last week, Lipavsky said on social network X on Monday.

"We have called on the Russian Federation to refrain from this behaviour, which is contrary to United Nations standards and its own obligations," Lipavsky said.

