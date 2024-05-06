Czech foreign minister summons Russian ambassador over cyberattacks

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has summoned the Russian ambassador to Prague over alleged Russian cyberattacks on Czech institutions and critical infrastructure revealed last week, Lipavsky said on social network X on Monday.

"We have called on the Russian Federation to refrain from this behaviour, which is contrary to United Nations standards and its own obligations," Lipavsky said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)