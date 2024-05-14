Left Menu

Pune Lok Sabha nominee Dhangekar charged with unlawful assembly, election code violation

Police registered a case against Pune Lok Sabha candidate Ravindra Dhangekar and 40 other Congress workers for unlawful assembly and poll code violation. The Congress workers led by Dhangekar staged a protest alleging cash distribution by BJP on election eve. Despite being asked to file a formal complaint, they continued to protest, violating the model code of conduct in force for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-05-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 21:25 IST
A case of unlawful assembly and poll code violation has been registered against Congress's Pune Lok Sabha seat candidate Ravindra Dhangekar and 40 other party workers after they staged an agitation alleging cash distribution to voters by the BJP on election eve, police said on Tuesday.

Dhangekar along with around 40 Congress activists on Sunday evening staged a sit-in outside the Sahakarnagar police station in Pune city alleging BJP workers were involved in cash distribution to voters on the eve of May 13 (Monday) polling in the constituency, and sought action in the matter.

''We asked him to register a formal complaint regarding his allegation. However, he and others continued the protest and shouted slogans,'' said an officer from the Sahakarnagar police station.

According to the police, Dhangekar and his party workers' gathering was illegal and in violation of the model code of conduct which was in force for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

A case has been registered against him and other Congress workers for violation of the model code of conduct, unlawful assembly and under relevant sections of the Representation of the People's Act, said the officer.

