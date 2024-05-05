BJP Chief Amit Shah Claims PM Modi Gathering Momentum Towards 400 Seat Mark After 3rd Phase of LS Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday exuded confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be heading towards the 400-seat mark after the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

He also opined that the number of seats gained by the BJP after the first two rounds of polling would have crossed 100. Addressing an NDA rally here, Shah accused the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh of encouraging corruption and crime in Andhra Pradesh.

Mocking INDI Alliance partners, Shah said none of the INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were fit to lead the country, while on the other hand, the whole country has decided to make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time.

Taking a dig at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, he said the BJP, Telugu Desam Party, and actor Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena forged an alliance to bring to an end the alleged rule of goondas and criminals, rampant corruption and sand mafia in the state and to make Amravati the capital of Andhra Pradesh once again.

"Lok Sabha elections are held in the country. There are assembly as well as Lok Sabha polls held in Andhra Pradesh simultaneously. The first two phases of the general elections are over. In the first two phases, Modi is ahead, getting 100 seats. In the third phase, he is moving towards getting over 400 seats," Shah opined.

The Home Minister said he was in Andhra Pradesh to lend strength to the BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena alliance's fight against corruption, crime, mafia and conversion in the state.

The whole country has decided to make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time, he said while asserting that none of the INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were fit to lead the country.

Charging Reddy with trying to kill the Telugu language by introducing the English medium in primary education, Shah assured that the BJP would not allow such moves.

Describing the Polavaram Project as the "lifeline" of Andhra Pradesh, the union minister alleged that it was derailed due to corruption in the state government.

"I came to give you a Modi guarantee. You vote Chandrababu Naidu (NDA) to power in Andhra Pradesh and Narendra Modi at the Centre. Within two years, Polavaram will be completed and water will be given to farmers," Shah assured.

He alleged that the Congress party neglected the "Ram Temple issue for 70 years whereas PM Modi performed 'Bhoomi Puja' and also consecrated it during his second term. "Both Jaganmohan Reddy and Rahul Gandhi were invited for the Ram Temple consecration, but they did not attend. Will you vote for people who did not attend the Ram Temple consecration ?" Shah asked.

Seeking votes for the NDA candidates, Shah listed out the achievements of the NDA government at the Centre.

