BJP to sweep all 9 MP constituencies in Phase 3, claims Scindia

Former chief minister and BJP veteran Shivraj Singh Chouhan is fighting election from Vidisha.Of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, polling for 12 of them concluded in two phases on April 19 and 26.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday exuded confidence that his party BJP will do well in all the nine seats in Madhya Pradesh going to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, including Guna from where he is in the fray.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in a straight fight in these Lok Sabha seats, where voting will take place on Tuesday (May 7).

''I am fully confident the BJP's flag will fly high in all the seats in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and Bhopal divisions (going to polls in 3rd phase),'' Scindia told reporters in Gwalior after arriving from New Delhi.

Soon after the campaigning for the third phase ended on Sunday evening, the Union minister rushed to New Delhi by a special plane to attend to his ailing mother.

Asked about the health condition of his mother (Madhvi Raje Scindia), the BJP leader said it was ''very critical''.

More than 1.77 crore voters are eligible to exercise their constitutional right in the nine Lok Sabha seats -- Morena, Bhind (SC), Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul (ST) -- where 127 candidates are in the fray.

While Scindia is contesting from his traditional Guna seat for the first time as the BJP candidate, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh (Congress) is seeking to enter the Lok Sabha from Rajgarh. Former chief minister and BJP veteran Shivraj Singh Chouhan is fighting election from Vidisha.

Of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, polling for 12 of them concluded in two phases on April 19 and 26. The remaining eight seats will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

In 2019, the BJP had won 28 of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

