SIT announces helpline for sexual abuse victims

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged sexual harassment of women by Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has come out with a helpline number for the victims to approach them.

SIT chief and Additional Director General of Police B K Singh said in a statement that the victims can call 6360938947.

Singh said the victims need not have to visit the SIT office as the team would personally approach them to offer them relief.

Sources in SIT told PTI that they have received calls from victims, but declined to divulge any further details.

The SIT also warned people at large not to share the videos showing women being sexually assaulted and molested allegedly by Revanna on social media or personal messenger applications.

''It is easy to trace people sharing these videos on messenger services, so action will be taken against such individuals,'' Singh said.

He also noted that sharing such videos would damage the reputation and honour of victims.

Prajwal is seeking re-election from Hassan as JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate. The constituency went for polls on April 26. JD(S) joined the BJP-led NDA in September last year.

Prajwal reportedly left the country on April 27, a day after the polling, and a blue corner notice has been issued against him.

While rape and molestation cases have been registered against Prajwal, his father and MLA H D Revanna has been arrested and remanded to police custody for kidnapping a woman allegedly sexually assaulted by the 33-year-old MP.

