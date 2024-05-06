Bengal Guv-TMC spar over molestation complaint, Governor calls Mamata's politics 'dirty', TMC demands probe

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's handling of a woman employee's molestation complaint against him during election rallies, labelling her politics as ''dirty,'' even as the ruling TMC urged him to ''come clean'' on the allegations.

A contractual woman employee of the Raj Bhavan had on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police, alleging molestation by the governor. The governor had described the allegation as ''absurd drama'', and said that none would be able to deter him from his ''determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence''. Speaking to reporters on Monday at Kolkata airport upon his return from Kerala, Bose expressed dismay at what he termed Banerjee's ''didigiri'' (high-handedness) toward the governor's office.

''Mamata Banerjee's politics is dirty. Still, I will pray to God to save her, but this is difficult even for God. I will never accept this 'didigiri' on the distinguished office of the Governor. That is all I have to say,'' he said.

Bose's comments were in response to Banerjee calling the allegations against him as ''shameful and distressing" in political rallies in the state. ''It is deeply distressing that the same governor who showed great urgency in reaching Sandeshkhali now stands accused of molesting a female staff,'' the CM had said at one of the rallies last week.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Santanu Sen accused the governor of partisan behaviour, alleging that the Raj Bhavan had become an "extension of the BJP's party office". ''Before casting aspersions, the governor must come clean on the allegations. If he has committed no wrong, then he has nothing to worry about. Everyone must cooperate with the police,'' he said.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police on Monday said its investigation was into the allegations lodged by the woman at the Hare Street Police Station, and not against anyone in particular.

''The inquiry is into the contents of the letter regarding an incident, and not against anyone,'' she said.

As part of the probe, police officers talked to their colleagues who were on duty at the Raj Bhavan, she said.

The Kolkata Police, however, is yet to obtain the CCTV footage requested from the Raj Bhavan, the officer added.

On Sunday, the governor had directed all staffers of the Raj Bhavan to ignore any communication from the Kolkata Police in connection with the woman employee's complaint of molestation against him.

''It is clear that in view of Article 361 (2) and (3) of the Constitution of India, the state police cannot act in any manner whatsoever to inquire/investigate/set in motion any kind of proceedings against the hon'ble governor,'' Bose had said.

