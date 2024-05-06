Tejashwi Compares NDA's Governance to 'Rakshas Raj'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that if the Congress-led UPA's tenure at the Centre is called ''jungle raj'', then the BJP-led NDA regime can be described as ''rakshas raj''.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said the UPA government undertook several initiatives such as the National Food Security Act, Right to Education and MGNREGA.

''It was during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister that the railways earned a surplus revenue, and trains like Garib Rath were introduced. Those travelling in general classes started travelling in AC coaches. If BJP leaders call it 'jungle raj', then PM Modi's reign should be described as 'rakshas raj','' he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told an election rally in Samastipur district that there would be ''jungle raj'' in the country if the INDIA bloc is voted to power.

Rejecting the BJP's allegation that the opposition bloc would do away with reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, Yadav said, ''These things are far from reality. The Home Minister should talk about issues concerning the people. People have decided to give a befitting reply to the BJP-led NDA and they will face a humiliating defeat in this election.'' ''We had raised the quota for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in Bihar. We had requested the Centre to put the legislation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, but it has not been done. Why the PM, Home Minister and the CM are maintaining a stoic silence over the issue?'' he asked.

On Modi's proposed roadshow in Patna on May 12, Yadav said the performance of the previous grand alliance government in Bihar and the promises RJD made in its manifesto have forced the PM to hold it.

