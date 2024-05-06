Turkey's Erdogan says he discussed Gaza ceasefire with Hamas' Haniyeh in call
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he held a phone call with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Monday to discuss efforts to end the fighting in Gaza, as well as the militant group's decision to accept a ceasefire in the enclave.
"During the call, in which I stated that I found it positive for Hamas to take such a decision with Turkey's suggestion, we emphasised that Israel must take a step for a lasting ceasefire too," Erdogan said on social media platform X.
