AAP Alleges Conspiracy Led by BJP After LG Recommends NIA Investigation on Kejriwal

Lt Governor V K Saxena's recommendation of an NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal is yet ''another conspiracy'' against the Delhi chief minister at the behest of the BJP, the AAP alleged on Monday and called the LG ''an agent'' of the saffron party.

The LG has recommended the probe against Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice', Raj Niwas sources said.

''LG sir is an agent of the BJP. This is yet another conspiracy against Kejriwal at the behest of BJP. They are losing on all seven seats in Delhi and are rattled by the fear of defeat in Lok Sabha polls,'' said AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

He alleged that even before the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022, the BJP had hatched this conspiracy.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj said, ''LG saab desperately trying to make headlines during Election season. This is complete misuse of constitutional office of LG. The PIL demanding high level investigation in same matter was dismissed by HC two years back. The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla rejected the plea filed by one Jagdish Sharma, stating that it is 'completely frivolous'.'' In a letter to the Union home secretary, the principal secretary to Saxena said the LG had received a complaint that the Kejriwal-led AAP allegedly received USD 16 million funding from extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar.

Bhullar, who is in Amritsar Central Jail, was convicted in connection with the killing of nine people in a bomb blast in 1993 in Delhi. He was sentenced to death by a designated TADA court on August 25, 2001 and is undergoing life imprisonment after the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence.

Later, in a statement, Bharadwaj said the BJP made exactly the same allegations before the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022. At that time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered an investigation too but nothing was found. ''Now once again the same allegation has been made by Ashoo Mongia, a BJP leader and General Secretary of an organization of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother is the President. By making these trite allegations, it is clear that the BJP is losing all the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi,'' he charged. The people of Delhi will respond to such ''cheap tactics'' by defeating the BJP which insulted CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has provided good education, health, free electricity and water, he added. Bharadwaj accused the LG of ''continuously'' adopting ''cheap tactics'' to tarnish the image of Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP. ''And this is taking place just before the voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi on May 25. At the behest of the BJP, a conspiracy has been hatched by the LG to recommend NIA investigation against Kejriwal,'' he alleged. Whenever the BJP sees an electoral defeat coming, it resorts to making such allegations so that it can mislead the public, he claimed.

''...This time also nothing will come out in the investigation and the public will not be misled by them (BJP),'' added the senior AAP leader.

In a post on X, he wrote: "LG saab has earlier asked for CBI investigation into complaint by person like Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is in jail for duping and cheating people of crores of rupees through his deception & manipulation. Sukesh had extorted 200 cr+ from a corporate house in the name of office of HM Amit Shah. What more can be expected from LG saab." Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the LG's recommendation.

''All through his political career as well as when he operated an NGO, it has been seen that Arvind Kejriwal has always had a soft corner for separatist causes,'' he charged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)