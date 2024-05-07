Left Menu

White House: reviewing Hamas response to ceasefire/hostage deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:13 IST
White House: reviewing Hamas response to ceasefire/hostage deal
The White House on Monday said it was reviewing a response by the Islamist Hamas militant group to a ceasefire and hostage release deal, but declined to give any details of what was agreed. CIA Director Williams Buerns was in the region having discussions on the proposal, White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"We want to get these hostages out, we want to get a ceasefire in place for six weeks, we want to increase humanitarian assistance," Kirby said, adding that reaching an agreement would be the "absolute best outcome."

