Left Menu

Congress Appoints Sachin Pilot to Oversee North East Delhi Seat Bypoll

Congress assigns Sachin Pilot as observer for North East Delhi, where Kanhaiya Kumar faces Manoj Tiwari. Chaudhary Birender Singh and CP Joshi will observe North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk, respectively. Harish Chaudhary appointed as special Punjab observer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:23 IST
Congress Appoints Sachin Pilot to Oversee North East Delhi Seat Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday appointed party general secretary Sachin Pilot as AICC observer for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat from where former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting against sitting MP Manoj Tiwari of BJP.

The party also appointed Chaudhary Birender Singh as AICC observer for the North West Delhi seat and CP Joshi for the Chandni Chowk constituency.

While Congress leader Udit Raj is contesting from North West Delhi, party leader J P Agarwal is in the fray from Chandni Chowk.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also approved a proposal of the appointment of Harish Chaudhary as AICC special observer to Punjab for the general elections, with immediate effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024