Congress Appoints Sachin Pilot to Oversee North East Delhi Seat Bypoll
Congress assigns Sachin Pilot as observer for North East Delhi, where Kanhaiya Kumar faces Manoj Tiwari. Chaudhary Birender Singh and CP Joshi will observe North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk, respectively. Harish Chaudhary appointed as special Punjab observer.
The Congress on Monday appointed party general secretary Sachin Pilot as AICC observer for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat from where former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting against sitting MP Manoj Tiwari of BJP.
The party also appointed Chaudhary Birender Singh as AICC observer for the North West Delhi seat and CP Joshi for the Chandni Chowk constituency.
While Congress leader Udit Raj is contesting from North West Delhi, party leader J P Agarwal is in the fray from Chandni Chowk.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also approved a proposal of the appointment of Harish Chaudhary as AICC special observer to Punjab for the general elections, with immediate effect.
