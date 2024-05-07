Brazil's ex-President Bolsonaro to undergo health treatments in Sao Paulo

Brazil's former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is traveling to Sao Paulo on Monday for treatment of an intestinal obstruction and a bout of erysipelas, a bacterial skin infection, his lawyer Fabio Wajngarten said on social media. The former president, who was admitted to a hospital in the Amazonian northwestern city of Manaus during the weekend, will undergo treatment with antibiotics in the hospital in Brazil's largest city.

Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in the abdomen during a presidential campaign event in 2018, has already been hospitalized several times for intestinal problems caused by the attack. He also had the same skin infection in November 2022, after losing to current leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in that year's presidential election.

An electoral court last year declared Bolsonaro ineligible for public office until 2030 for abusing his presidential powers to undermine trust in Brazil's electoral system. He is still the target of investigations, such as one into an alleged coup d'etat conspiracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)