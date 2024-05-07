Lok Sabha polls: Rabi Narayan Naik files nomination from Kuchinda

Former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assembly candidate from Odisha's Kuchinda, Rabi Narayan Naik, filed his nomination papers at the sub-collector office on Monday. Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan, was also present during the nomination filing.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that two 'Yagya' are taking place together in Odisha, one to form a government at the centre and the other in the state, adding that the expiry date of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government will be on June 4, the day the results of the general elections will be announced. Addressing a public rally in Behrampur, PM Modi exuded confidence in the BJP forming a "double engine government" in Odisha for the first time and stated that he is glad to be present in the pious land of Lord Jagannath.

The state is going to the Assembly as well as the general elections simultaneously, beginning May 13. The Assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases, from May 13 to June 1, along with the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes for both elections will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the majority of seats in the state, while the BJP and the Congress brought up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

