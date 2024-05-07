Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 09:36 IST
Vote for a Government that Prioritizes Infrastructure Development and Supports Farmers: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday appealed to voters in Karnataka to vote for a government that will continue to invest in infrastructure development of the state, support farmers and deliver justice to the poor.

Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state began in 14 constituencies at 7 am today and will end at 6 pm.

Taking to 'X', Shah appealed to voters in Kannada. "I appeal to the people to vote for the government that will continue to invest in infrastructure development of the state, support to farmers and justice for the poor, SCs, STs, OBCs and for the betterment of the state," he said. The first phase of polls in 14 constituencies of Karnataka on April 26 recorded a 69.56 per cent voter turnout.

The segments where polling is underway on Tuesday are: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga.

A total of 227 candidates -- 206 men and 21 women -- are in the fray for the second phase covering the northern districts of the state where more than 2.59 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 28,269 polling stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

