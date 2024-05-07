Left Menu

Gujarat CM Patel's Casting Vote Marks a Call for Progress and Prosperity

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections at a polling booth in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and appealed to the people to exercise their franchise to make the country developed and prosperous.The chief minister stood in a queue at the polling booth in Shilaj area here to cast his vote.He showed his inked finger after he emerged from the polling booth, which falls under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency from where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP candidate.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-05-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 09:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections at a polling booth in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and appealed to the people to exercise their franchise to make the country developed and prosperous.

The chief minister stood in a queue at the polling booth in Shilaj area here to cast his vote.

He showed his inked finger after he emerged from the polling booth, which falls under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency from where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

''I have cast my vote. I would like to request every citizen to exercise his/her franchise to make India great, prosperous and developed,'' the CM said.

''My vote is in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat where the country's Home Minister Amit Shah is the BJP candidate. As the party worker and legislator from this area, I would like to appeal to the public to register a high voter turnout for his victory,'' Patel said.

Polling is currently underway in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

