UP Leaders Urge Citizens to Exercise Their Electoral Rights

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party SP president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party BSP supremo Mayawati appealed to people on Tuesday to come out in large numbers to vote in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, Today is the third phase of the great festival of democracy.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-05-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 09:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati appealed to people on Tuesday to come out in large numbers to vote in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, ''Today is the third phase of the great festival of democracy. I appeal to the voters to vote to give continuity to the concept of heritage and development and fulfil the idea of 'Viksit Bharat'. Your one vote can contribute in establishing India as a world superpower. Remember -- first vote, then refreshments.'' Yadav also took to X and said, ''To protect democracy and the Constitution, come out of your homes in maximum numbers and cast your vote. One day of voting can be important for the whole life.'' In her post on the microblogging platform, Mayawati said, ''In the third phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election, like before, we should not forget the resolution of 'first vote, then refreshments' and must not lose this democratic opportunity of shaping our own future by voting while protecting our vote in every way.'' ''There is also a special request to the Election Commission to strictly curb the continuous violations of the Model Code of Conduct..., especially by the ruling party, so that the election is fair, free and impartial,'' she added.

Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union territories in the third phase of the parliamentary polls. As many as 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore women, are eligible to vote and 1.85 lakh polling stations manned by 18.5 lakh officials have been set up.

