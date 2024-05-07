Lok Sabha polls: Bengal leads turnout at 14.6 pc till 9 am, Maharashtra logs lowest at 6.64 pc

West Bengal is leading the voter turnout in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections at 14.60 per cent till 9:00 AM on Tuesday, as per the data released by the Election Commission of India. Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a high voter turnout of 14.22 per cent. Maharashtra has recorded the lowest turnout till 9 am at 6.64 per cent.

Voting percentages for other states participating in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls at 9 am are-- Assam--10.12 per cent, Bihar--10.03 per cent, Chhattisgarh--13.24 per cent, Goa--12.35 per cent, Gujarat--9.87, Karnataka--9.45 per cent, and Uttar Pradesh--12.13 per cent. Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu recorded 10.13 per cent voter turnout till 9 am.

Notably, the overall voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was over 67 per cent. Meanwhile, the polling started for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday at 7:00 am.

In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. "A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations. Seventy-five delegates from 23 countries will see the poll process," the poll panel said.

Prominent leaders to contest in today's poll battle include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, among others. In the 2019 general election the BJP won 72 of the 93 seats that go to the polls today.

Voting will not take place for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the polling to the sixth phase to be held on May 25. Originally, voting was scheduled to be held on 94 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase. However, elections were rescheduled from the second to the third phase in the Betul Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh due to the death of the BSP candidate. The BJP candidate in Surat has been declared the winner unopposed and due to the revised polling schedule in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, the total seats now going to poll are 93.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4. The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut. (ANI)

