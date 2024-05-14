Taiwan says more Chinese aircraft crossed strait's median line

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday its forces had detected a renewed incursion by Chinese military aircraft across the sensitive Taiwan Strait, less than a week before the island's new president takes office.

The ministry said 15 Chinese aircraft had crossed the strait's median line, or areas near it, which used to serve as an unofficial boundary between the two sides.

