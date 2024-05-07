"Everyone should accept the verdict of court," says Delhi BJP chief on CM Kejriwal's plea

On the Supreme Court reserving the decision on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendraa Sachdeva said that the court's order must be accepted by all. "Everyone should accept the verdict of the Court. It's the speciality of our democracy that the most dreaded criminals are given a chance to put forth their side," Sachdeva said.

He further added, "I think the investigating agency is doing its job, the matter is sub-judice so whatever decision the court takes we will accept that..." Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS Leader K Kavitha and another person in the excise policy case.

The Court extended Kejriwal's judicial custody in the ED case till May 20, 2024, while K Kavitha's judicial custody was extended by the court till May 14 in the ED case and May 20 in the CBI case. Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21, 2024. During the hearing appearing for Kejriwal, Advocate Rajat Bharadwaj apprised the court that the Supreme Court is presently hearing Arvind Kejriwal's matter on the aspect of interim bail.

The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja allowed the applications moved by the ED, which sought an extension of judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha and Chanpreet Singh in the excise policy case. During the hearing, Arvind Kejriwal was produced through VC from Tihar Jail. However, K Kavitha produced before the court physically following a court order passed on Monday.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday also dismissed the bail petitions moved by Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in connection with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED cases related to the excise policy case. (ANI)

