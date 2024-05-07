Breaking News: Major Developments in Global Headlines

Following are the top stories at 9.45 pm: NATION ELN239 ELECTIONS-MH-MODI-RAM TEMPLE **** If voted to power, Cong will overturn SC verdict on Ram temple like in Shah Bano case: Modi Beed (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed the Congress will reverse the Supreme Court verdict on Ram temple if voted to power just like its landmark 1985 ruling in the Shah Bano case was overturned by the Rajiv Gandhi government as part of the party's appeasement politics. **** ELN270 8THLD ELECTIONS **** Around 62 pc polling in third phase; clashes in West Bengal; SP alleges irregularities in UP New Delhi: A nearly 62 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence in West Bengal. **** ELN180 ELECTIONS-CONG-SONIA-APPEAL **** Reject proponents of lies, hatred; vote for Cong for bright, more equal future: Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the people to reject the proponents of lies and hatred and vote for her party for a ''brighter and more equal future'' for all. **** ELN266 ELECTIONS-MH-LD MODI **** Modi targets Congress over 26/11 attacks, warns against INDIA bloc's 'mission cancel' Ahmednagar/Beed: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the Congress over a senior leader's remarks on the 26/11 terror attacks and claimed if voted to power, the grand old party will reverse the Supreme Court verdict on Ram temple like it did in the 1985 Shah Bano case. **** DEL38 HR-LD INDEPENDENT MLAS **** 3 Independent MLAs withdraw support, BJP govt reduced to minority in Haryana Chandigarh: Three Independent MLAs on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government in Haryana and announced they would back the Congress, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the state assembly. **** ELN186 INTERVIEW-SHINDE-UDDHAV **** Uddhav Thackeray does 'dogli rajneeti', he is totally opposite to Balasaheb: Shinde Thane: In an all-out attack on his former party chief-turned-rival, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday accused Uddhav Thackeray of doing ''dogli rajneeti'' (double-faced politics) and alleged that his predecessor was plotting an attack on his house while pretending to be making a peace offer for his return to the Shiv Sena after they split nearly two years ago. By Barun Jha **** DEL40 MEA-INDIA-CANADA **** Glorification of violence should not be part of any civilized society: India to Canada New Delhi: India on Tuesday accused the Canadian government of allowing ''celebration and glorification'' of violence and called on Ottawa to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven in Canada after a parade in Ontario's Malton displayed pro-Khalistan sentiments. **** ELN241 ELECTIONS-BJP-LALU-LD RESERVATION **** INDIA bloc will give quota to Muslims by changing Constitution: BJP over Lalu Prasad's remarks New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday latched on to RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav's comments favouring reservation to Muslims to claim vindication for its charge that the INDIA bloc wants to snatch the quota for SCs, STs and OBCs and provide it to the minority community. **** MDS15 KA-SEXUAL ABUSE-PRAJWAL **** Sexual Abuse: No sign of Prajwal's return as deadline set by him ended on Tuesday Bengaluru: The seven days' time sought by Hassan's NDA Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna to appear before the Special Investigation Team probing sexual abuse allegations against him ended on Tuesday but there was no sign of his return from abroad. **** LEGAL LGD55 SC-4THLD KEJRIWAL **** Don't want Kejriwal to perform official duties if released on interim bail: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Tuesday it doesn't want Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discharge his official duties if he is released on interim bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam as it would lead to a conflict of interest. **** LGD57 SC-WB-2NDLD SCHOOL JOBS **** SC stays Calcutta HC order annulling appointment of 25,753 teachers, non-teaching staff of Bengal New Delhi: In a major relief to 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff of West Bengal, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the order of the Calcutta High Court order invalidating their appointment made by the state's School Service Commission (SSC) in the state-run and state-aided schools. **** LGD59 SC-IMA-ASOKAN-LD INTERVIEW-UNACCEPTABLE **** Misleading ads case: SC terms IMA president's comments on top court ''unacceptable'' New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed as ''very, very unacceptable'' the statements made by Indian Medical Association (IMA) president R V Asokan targeting the apex court in a recent interview to PTI where he answered questions about Patanjali Ayurved's misleading advertisements case. **** LGD12 HC-SEXUAL ASSAULT-VIRTUAL **** Teaching minors 'good touch', 'bad touch' not enough, educate them on 'virtual touch': HC New Delhi: Teaching minors about 'good touch' and 'bad touch' is not enough in today's virtual world and children must be educated on the emerging concept of 'virtual touch' and its potential dangers, the Delhi High Court has said. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)