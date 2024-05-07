Left Menu

Congress urges EC to release final voter turnout data for phase 3 promptly

After the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Tuesday hoped the Election Commission would come out with the final voter turnout without any delay.The Congress also said that with elections to over half the seats over, the BJP is showing nervousness and the prime ministers language is getting more and more desperate.Hopefully, the Election Commission of India will publish, without delay, the final voter turnout figures for Phase III unlike for Phase I, which took 11 days, and Phase II, which took 4 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:06 IST
Congress urges EC to release final voter turnout data for phase 3 promptly
Representaive image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

After the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Tuesday hoped the Election Commission would come out with the final voter turnout without any delay.

The Congress also said that with elections to over half the seats over, the BJP is showing nervousness and the prime minister's language is getting ''more and more desperate''.

''Hopefully, the Election Commission of India will publish, without delay, the final voter turnout figures for Phase III – unlike for Phase I, which took 11 days, and Phase II, which took 4 days. ''We hope that it is in the same format as it has been in previous years - with the breakup of the number of votes and number of registered voters, by assembly constituency and for each Lok Sabha,'' AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X. ''The undercurrent for the INDIA coalition is all set to sweep the NDA off its feet. June 4th is coming,'' he claimed, using the opposition bloc's tagline ''Badlega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA''.

Ramesh said with three phases of the elections now concluded and voting for 283 seats is over, it is very clear that for the BJP, ''it is South mein Saaf, North mein Half''.

''Consequently, the PM is betraying increasing signs of nervousness. His language is getting more and more desperate. He is spreading a pandemic of lies, and he’s truly resorted to running a 3D election campaign – to Distort, Divert, and Defame,'' he said. The Congress leader claimed that the PM and the BJP have no positive campaign this time. ''The 'Modi ki Guarantee' - which the PM liberally used public funds to peddle – has been given a silent burial. The slogan of 400 paar is gone. Their Photo-festo has found zero traction. The BJP’s campaign is entirely reliant on the language of communal prejudice and hatred, with the brazen and blatant misuse of religion and religious symbols,'' he alleged.

In contrast, he said the Congress' positive campaign has been robust and fully fleshed out, so much so that ''we have hijacked the BJP’s election campaign''. ''Our Nyay Patra is the center of their campaign. Our guarantees are the focus of their desperate fearmongering,'' Ramesh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024