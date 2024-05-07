Haryana govt lost moral right to be in power, President's Rule should be imposed: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

After three independent MLAs withdrew their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, Leader of Opposition of the Haryana Legislative Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the state government has lost the moral right to be in power and President's Rule should be imposed. "Three independent MLAs who had supported BJP government in the state have withdrawn their support today and have decided to support Congress. They have taken this decision as per public sentiment which is against the state government," Hooda said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

On being asked whether the state government is at risk of losing its majority in the House, the senior Congress leader said, "The state government has lost the moral right to be in power. This government should resign and President's Rule should be imposed in the state so that elections can be held independently." Hooda said that the support of the Independent MLAs will strengthen their campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

"They will be supporting the Congress. In the parliamentary elections, they will be supporting the Congress from outside. This will benefit the Congress," Hooda said. Meanwhile, BJP leader Jawahar Yadav assured that the Haryana government has no threat as it has the required majority.

"There is no danger to the Haryana government. Even after the three independent MLAs who have said that they have withdrawn support from the Haryana government, the Nayab Singh Saini government has the required majority. This can only be proven in the Vidhan Sabha. Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress is only misleading people," Yadav said speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Yadav said that conducting a trust vote in the Assembly in the next six months is difficult but they will be able to prove their majority if needed.

"On March 13, Nayab Singh Saini won the trust vote in the state assembly. Another trust vote within the next six months is difficult. If such a situation arises we will prove our majority," the BJP leader said. Hitting out at the Leader of Opposition, Yadav said, "I would like to challenge Bhupinder Singh Hooda to come to the Assembly and prove his majority. The BJP government has the required majority and our Chief Minister is Nayab Singh Saini."

Three Independent MLAs withdrew their support to the BJP in Haryana amid the Lok Sabha polls and within two months of Nayab Singh Saini taking over as Chief Minister of the state. The three MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan (Charkhi Dadri), Randhir Golan (Pundri),and Dharampal Gondar (Nilokheri) - said they have decided to withdraw support from the Saini government and extend support to the Congress during the elections.

In the House of 90, the BJP has 39 MLAs, the Congress has 30, the Jan Nayak Janata Party has 10, the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) has one, and the Indian National Lok Dal has one, along with seven Independents. The BJP which had 41 MLAs initially was reduced to 39 when the Karnal and Rania seats fell vacant following the resignation of two MLAs.

Earlier six out of seven Independent MLAs used to support the BJP. With three Independents withdrawing their support, the BJP at present, has the support of three Independents and one HLP MLA, making it a government of 43 MLAs. (ANI)

