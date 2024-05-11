BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari Alleges Congress Exploits Minority Votes Through Pitroda, Aiyar

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari on Saturday said the Congress has made people like Mani Shankar Aiyar and Sam Pitroda its main spokespersons as a special strategy to strengthen its minority vote bank.

Tiwari said the Congress uses people like Pitroda and Aiyar for its ''divisive agenda''. ''They give statements that weaken India. Their aim is to gather votes by encouraging divisive forces. With the help of these leaders, Congress strengthens the minority vote bank in the country by portraying Pakistan as strong,'' Tiwari told reporters here.

''All this does not happen suddenly in one day. Rather it is done as part of a well-thought-out strategy,'' he added.

The BJP leader said the Congress distances itself as soon as there is opposition in the country on these statements.

Tiwari also targeted former chief minister Ashok Gehlot for his statements against the BJP and the RSS.

''Gehlot's frustration clearly shows that his son Vaibhav Gehlot is losing the Lok Sabha elections from Jalore,'' he said.

He said the Congress did not give respect to Gehlot.

''When he was going to Raebareli for Rahul Gandhi's nomination, the Congress sent him to Amethi,'' he said.

