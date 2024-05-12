Ukraine's military chief warns of difficult situation in Kharkiv region, says fighting ongoing
Ukraine's military chief said on Sunday that his country's forces were facing a difficult situation in fighting in the Kharkiv region but that they were doing all they could to hold the line.
Russia launched a new assault from its territory into the northern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv on Friday, threatening to open a new front in the 27-month war.
