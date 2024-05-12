Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal to Convene Meeting with AAP Councillors on May 13

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will meet with AAP councillors on Monday after praising party MLAs for their resilience following his arrest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 22:07 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with AAP councillors on Monday, the party said. On Sunday, he met party MLAs and praised them for not breaking down despite the BJP's efforts after his arrest.

Kejriwal said AAP ''became more united instead of breaking apart'' after his arrest.

''He will hold a meeting with the AAP councillors at the party office in Rouse Avenue on Monday,'' the party said.

The AAP chief, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.

