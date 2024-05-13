Left Menu

'Trust me', UK's Sunak appeals to voters before national election

With his governing Conservatives trailing the opposition Labour Party in the polls, Sunak used a speech at a conservative think tank to try to convince voters that only he could defend the country against an "axis of authoritarian states". He attacked Labour, saying the opposition party could not match his pledge to increase defence spending or tackle illegal immigration and only he had "a clear plan" for the future -- accusations rejected by Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 17:08 IST
'Trust me', UK's Sunak appeals to voters before national election
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on voters on Monday to trust him to keep them safe in an increasingly dangerous world, listing his achievements in an unashamedly political campaign speech ahead of a national election due at some point this year. With his governing Conservatives trailing the opposition Labour Party in the polls, Sunak used a speech at a conservative think tank to try to convince voters that only he could defend the country against an "axis of authoritarian states".

He attacked Labour, saying the opposition party could not match his pledge to increase defence spending or tackle illegal immigration and only he had "a clear plan" for the future -- accusations rejected by Labour leader Keir Starmer. "The next election that our country is going to face is the general election and the choice of that general election is clear -- it's about the future versus the past," Sunak said at the Policy Exchange think tank.

"We have a clear understanding of what the future entails -- the most dangerous time that we have known in a long time but also the most transformational -- and it is only us, it is only me, that has the bold ideas and the clear plan that will deliver a secure future of the country." Labour responded by accusing the Conservatives of overseeing "costly chaos".

"The only way to stop the chaos, turn the page and start to renew is with a change of government," said Pat McFadden, Labour's national campaign coordinator. "The Conservatives can't fix the country's problems because they are the problem."

Sunak's pitch to voters sets the scene for what is expected to be an ugly election campaign, with the prime minister's team frustrated at what they believe is a lack of appreciation of what he has achieved in government so far. Sunak used the speech to go over the policy he has implemented so far, including a pledge to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP a year by 2030. But most of the questions to him focused on the difficulties the Conservatives have found themselves in over 14 years in office.

"I am not for one second pretending that everything about the last 14 years was perfect, of course not," he said. "But I am proud of our record."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024