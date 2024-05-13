Left Menu

Kunal Ghosh Reinstated as TMC Star Campaigner Despite Previous Removal

Days after his removal as the partys West Bengal unit general secretary, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh was back as its star campaigner for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections.The TMC on Monday submitted its list of star campaigners to the Election Commission and Ghoshs name was figured on the list.Earlier this month, the TMC had removed him as the state general secretary and star campaigner after he shared the stage with BJPs Kolkata Uttar candidate Tapas Ray at a programme.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 18:03 IST
"I am a loyal soldier of the TMC. Whatever task the party assigns me, I will work accordingly," he told PTI.

After his removal from the party post, Ghosh had a meeting with TMC's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien in the presence of state education minister Bratya Basu.

Since then there were signs of rapprochement with the party leadership as he was batting for the TMC on various issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

