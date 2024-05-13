Yellen: US action on China overcapacity should be targeted, could solicit response -Bloomberg TV
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 20:11 IST
Any U.S. action regarding Chinese overcapacity should be targeted and not broad-based, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, adding that while there would hopefully not be a significant Chinese response it remained a possibility.
Yellen's comments, in an interview on Bloomberg Television ahead of an event on broadband, come as U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce new China tariffs this week on certain sectors.
