Yellen: US action on China overcapacity should be targeted, could solicit response -Bloomberg TV

Any U.S. action regarding Chinese overcapacity should be targeted and not broad-based, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, adding that while there would hopefully not be a significant Chinese response it remained a possibility.

Yellen's comments, in an interview on Bloomberg Television ahead of an event on broadband, come as U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce new China tariffs this week on certain sectors.

