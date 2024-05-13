"PM Modi is going to become Prime Minister one more time...": JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

Left Menu

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that National Democratic Alliance will emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha elections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become Prime Minister for the third time in a row.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 23:46 IST
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that National Democratic Alliance will emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha elections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become Prime Minister for the third time in a row. "NDA will surely get victory. It's an honour to be here beside PM Modi to convey my good wishes and support. PM Modi is going to become the Prime Minister one more time," Pawan Kalyan told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega five-kilometer-long roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Monday evening. PM Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat tomorrow.

Before starting the roadshow, PM Modi paid floral tribute to statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at Lanka Gate of Banaras Hindu University. He was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Exuberant crowd gathered along the route and on terraces to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister. Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi. He won the seat twice- the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.The Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in a Lok Sabha contest.

Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh phase. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 674,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent. In 2014, PM Modi contested two Lok Sabha seats- from Gujarat's Vadodara and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

