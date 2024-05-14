Left Menu

Gaveling Down: Notable Judgments Delivered by Delhi High Court on May 14

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on May 14

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 20:17 IST
Gaveling Down: Notable Judgments Delivered by Delhi High Court on May 14
  • Country:
  • India

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, May 14: * Actor Jackie Shroff approached the HC against the unlicensed use of his name and personality attributes by several entities for commercial gain.

* The HC has transferred the investigation into the murder case of a 25-year-old man to the Crime Branch while asking the forensic science laboratory to expedite the results so that the probe can be concluded at the earliest.

* The Enforcement Directorate (ED) contended before the HC that it will make the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the money laundering case stemming out of the Delhi excise policy scam.

* Stating that the presence of dairies next to landfill sites can have serious consequences on people consuming milk from the cattle there, the HC has asked the chief secretary to ''seriously consider'' relocating Bhalaswa and Ghazipur dairies to an alternative site in Ghogha.

* The HC sought the Centre's stand on the allotment of accommodation to the AAP for its offices on account of being recognised as a national party.

* The HC ordered that the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate- 1 in each district here be earmarked for dealing with all cases under the Environment Protection Act, including solid waste management.

* The HC held as guilty a father accused of repeatedly raping his minor daughter for two years, as it reversed a trial court decision acquitting him of all charges on the basis of delay in reporting the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
2
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024