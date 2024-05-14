Gaveling Down: Notable Judgments Delivered by Delhi High Court on May 14

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, May 14: * Actor Jackie Shroff approached the HC against the unlicensed use of his name and personality attributes by several entities for commercial gain.

* The HC has transferred the investigation into the murder case of a 25-year-old man to the Crime Branch while asking the forensic science laboratory to expedite the results so that the probe can be concluded at the earliest.

* The Enforcement Directorate (ED) contended before the HC that it will make the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the money laundering case stemming out of the Delhi excise policy scam.

* Stating that the presence of dairies next to landfill sites can have serious consequences on people consuming milk from the cattle there, the HC has asked the chief secretary to ''seriously consider'' relocating Bhalaswa and Ghazipur dairies to an alternative site in Ghogha.

* The HC sought the Centre's stand on the allotment of accommodation to the AAP for its offices on account of being recognised as a national party.

* The HC ordered that the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate- 1 in each district here be earmarked for dealing with all cases under the Environment Protection Act, including solid waste management.

* The HC held as guilty a father accused of repeatedly raping his minor daughter for two years, as it reversed a trial court decision acquitting him of all charges on the basis of delay in reporting the matter.

