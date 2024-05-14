Left Menu

Telangana Witnesses Impressive 66.3% Voter Turnout in Lok Sabha Polls

Telangana witnessed 66.3% voter turnout in the 17 Lok Sabha seats, with the highest turnout in Bhongir (76.78%) and lowest in Hyderabad (48.48%). Over 2.2 crore voters cast their ballots at 35,809 polling stations. 625 candidates, including BJP's G Kishan Reddy and Congress's Danam Nagender, contested. AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi seeks re-election from Hyderabad. EVMs are sealed and stored in strong rooms for safekeeping. Counting will take place on June 4.

Telangana has reported 66.3 per cent polling in the election to 17 Lok Sabha seats, which went smoothly on May 13.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said a total of 2.20 crore voters out of the 3.32 crore electors participated in polls, which is 66.3 per cent of the total electorate.

While 2.18 crore voters cast their ballots at 35,809 polling stations, 2,10,771 people exercised their franchise in Voter Facilitation Centres, postal voting centres and through home-voting, he said in a release Tuesday night.

The 65.67 per cent votes polled at polling booths is almost three per cent more than that recorded in the 2019 general elections.

The highest voter turnout of 76.78 per cent was registered in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency, while the lowest polling percentage of 48.48 per cent was in Hyderabad seat, the release said.

The CEO also said all polling material, including EVMs, were sealed in the presence of observers/contesting candidates/election agents, and stored safely in strong rooms which are constantly monitored by CCTV and security personnel.

As many as 625 candidates, including Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, the party’s national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among the saffron party candidates, while the Congress fielded among others, BRS turncoats Danam Nagender and K Kavya.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election from the party's bastion of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The counting of votes would be taken up on June 4.

