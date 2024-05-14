Left Menu

Post-polling claims of electoral victory by rival parties in Telangana

After Telangana's Lok Sabha elections, political parties Congress, BJP, and BRS claim victory. Congress's Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka predicts 12-14 seat wins for his party and the formation of an INDIA alliance government. BRS's K T Rama Rao expects a hung parliament and a significant role for regional parties. BJP's Eatala Rajender forecasts a silent revolution in favor of his party, going against predictions of eight seat wins. Telangana recorded a 66.3% voter turnout.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:07 IST
A day after elections to 17 Lok Sabha seats were held in Telangana, the ruling Congress, BJP and BRS on Tuesday claimed that the voters' verdict was in their favour.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress would win 12-14 seats in the state.

Addressing reporters in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, he also expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would come to power at the Centre.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's efforts, including his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', would bear fruits, he said.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao claimed that neither NDA nor INDIA alliance would get a clear majority in the Lok Sabha polls and that the regional parties would play a key role in the post-poll scenario.

Alleging a tacit understanding between Congress and BJP in the general elections, he said the Congress fielded ''dummy candidates'' in six-seven seats to help the saffron party.

BJP candidate from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency Eatala Rajender claimed that an undetected ''silent revolution'' in favour of BJP would be seen when results are declared on June 4.

This is contrary to predictions that the party would get about eight of the total 17 seats in Telangana, he said.

He also said BJP is getting a positive vote in contrast to anti-incumbency.

Telangana has registered 66.3 per cent polling in the LS polls held on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

