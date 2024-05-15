US FDIC's Gruenberg to create 'professional conduct' office to address sweeping workplace issues - testimony

The head of a top U.S. bank regulator plans to tell Congress he will establish a new, independent office devoted to professional conduct after an external review found comprehensive mistreatment of employees under his watch.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chairman Martin Gruenberg said in prepared testimony submitted to the House Financial Services Committee that addressing workplace problems is his "top priority."

