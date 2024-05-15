President Droupadi Murmu Mourns Passing of Veteran Congress Leader Dambarudhar Ulaka

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief Wednesday on the demise of former Odisha minister Dambarudhar Ulaka and extended condolences to his family members.

Murmu said Ulaka worked for the welfare of people, especially the deprived and the underprivileged.

Veteran Congress leader Ulaka breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday night. He was 86.

''Saddened to know about the demise of Shri Dambarudhar Ulaka who served as minister in Odisha government. Shri Ulaka worked for the welfare of people, especially the deprived and underprivileged. I extend my condolences to his family members and followers,'' Murmu said on 'X'.

