Israel Warns Citizens Against Maldives Travel

Israel's foreign ministry advised citizens against traveling to the Maldives after the country banned entry for those with Israeli passports, including dual citizens. The ministry also suggested that Israelis currently in the Maldives consider leaving, as assistance may be challenging if they encounter difficulties.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:54 IST
Israel's foreign ministry on Sunday recommended that Israeli citizens not travel to the Maldives after its government banned the entry of visitors with Israeli passports.

The recommendation, the Israeli ministry said, includes Israelis with dual citizenship.

"For Israeli citizens already in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, because if they find themselves in distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to assist," the ministry said in a statement.

