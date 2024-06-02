Telangana Marks 10th State Formation Day with Grand Celebrations

Telangana celebrated its 10th State Formation Day on Sunday evening, with Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and various leaders gracing the occasion. The event unfolded with a series of vibrant activities, reflecting the state's rich cultural heritage.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid homage at the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Tank Bund before receiving Governor Radhakrishnan. Together, they visited stalls set up by self-help group women, showcasing the state's commitment to empowering women.

The celebrations also featured captivating performances by artists exhibiting traditional Telangana art forms, a 'flag walk' by trainee policemen holding national flags, and a spectacular display of fireworks and a laser show. The newly unveiled state anthem 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana,' written by poet Ande Sri with music composed by Oscar-winning M M Keeravani, was a highlight despite the rainy weather that failed to dampen spirits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)