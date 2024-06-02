Left Menu

Telangana Marks 10th State Formation Day with Grand Celebrations

Telangana celebrated its 10th State Formation Day with Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the helm. The celebrations included tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar, stalls by self-help groups, traditional performances, and a new state anthem by Ande Sri and M M Keeravani, despite rainy weather.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:55 IST
Telangana celebrated its 10th State Formation Day on Sunday evening, with Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and various leaders gracing the occasion. The event unfolded with a series of vibrant activities, reflecting the state's rich cultural heritage.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid homage at the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Tank Bund before receiving Governor Radhakrishnan. Together, they visited stalls set up by self-help group women, showcasing the state's commitment to empowering women.

The celebrations also featured captivating performances by artists exhibiting traditional Telangana art forms, a 'flag walk' by trainee policemen holding national flags, and a spectacular display of fireworks and a laser show. The newly unveiled state anthem 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana,' written by poet Ande Sri with music composed by Oscar-winning M M Keeravani, was a highlight despite the rainy weather that failed to dampen spirits.

