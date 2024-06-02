Puri Blast Aftermath: Death Toll Reaches 13 Amidst Ongoing Probe

The death toll in Puri's firecracker explosion surged to 13 on Sunday, with four additional deaths reported due to burn injuries, official sources confirmed.

Currently, 17 injured individuals are receiving treatment in hospitals across Puri, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack. An official statement from the Special Relief Commissioner's office disclosed that two people died Sunday morning, followed by two more fatalities in the afternoon.

A total of 30 people were injured in the explosion that transpired during Lord Jagannath's 'Chandan Yatra' on May 29 in Puri. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra visited the families of the deceased on Saturday evening.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned an inquiry into the catastrophe, pledging Rs 4 lakh in ex gratia to the next of kin of each victim.

The SRC Satyabrata Sahu is overseeing the administrative-level investigation. Concurrently, police have launched a suo motu criminal case and are probing the incident.

