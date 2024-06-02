Left Menu

Puri Blast Aftermath: Death Toll Reaches 13 Amidst Ongoing Probe

The death toll in the Puri firecracker explosion rose to 13 after four more fatalities due to burn injuries. An ongoing investigation has been initiated, with 17 individuals still hospitalized. The explosion occurred during Lord Jagannath's 'Chandan Yatra' ritual. Investigations by authorities are underway, alongside a suo motu criminal case.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:53 IST
Puri Blast Aftermath: Death Toll Reaches 13 Amidst Ongoing Probe
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in Puri's firecracker explosion surged to 13 on Sunday, with four additional deaths reported due to burn injuries, official sources confirmed.

Currently, 17 injured individuals are receiving treatment in hospitals across Puri, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack. An official statement from the Special Relief Commissioner's office disclosed that two people died Sunday morning, followed by two more fatalities in the afternoon.

A total of 30 people were injured in the explosion that transpired during Lord Jagannath's 'Chandan Yatra' on May 29 in Puri. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra visited the families of the deceased on Saturday evening.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned an inquiry into the catastrophe, pledging Rs 4 lakh in ex gratia to the next of kin of each victim.

The SRC Satyabrata Sahu is overseeing the administrative-level investigation. Concurrently, police have launched a suo motu criminal case and are probing the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024