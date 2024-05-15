Putin says Russian defence and security spending could reach 8.7% of GDP this year
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:05 IST
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's total defence and security spending may reach a little more than 8.7% of gross domestic product in 2024, and that the money should be used carefully and effectively.
Putin told a meeting of the defence minister and top generals that Russian forces were every day improving their positions in all directions in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China to conduct military activities in East China Sea on May 1-9
Chhattisgarh: Gunfight breaks out between Naxals and security forces in Narayanpur district
HC Directs Police to Provide Security to Transgender Candidate for Election Nomination
Chhattisgarh: Gunfight breaks out between Naxals and security forces in Narayanpur district
Seven Naxalites Gunned Down in Clash with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh