EU's Von der Leyen condemns 'vile attack' on Slovak PM Fico
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned an attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, she said on social media platform X on Wednesday.
"I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico, his family", she said.
