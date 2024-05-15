Himachal Pradesh: BJP chief JP Nadda to hold three rallies on May 18

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda will hold three political campaign rallies in Himachal Pradesh on May 18. The state party chief, Dr Rajiv Bindal, confirming Nadda's rallies in the state, said that he shall hold three rallies which include two rallies in Kangra Parliamentary constituency in Nurpur and Chamba and the third rally will be held in Shimla parliamentary constituency in the Arki area.

Bindal also divulged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to hold political campaign rallies in the state on May 19. He further said that BJP workers are holding door-to-door campaigns with the objective of PM Narendra Modi getting elected as PM for the third term.

"On May 18 our party Chief JP Nadda will hold three rallies in Chamba, Nurpur and Arki in the state and on 19th Home Minister Amit Shah will hold rallies in Himachal Pradesh. Our workers are now working door to door with the only objective of Narendra Modi being elected as PM for the third time and winning all four parliamentary and 6 assembly segments in the state. The tour of the Prime Minister is yet to be decided," said Dr Rajiv Bindal. He said that the BJP is leading in the election campaign in Himachal Pradesh.

Yesterday, there was a huge gathering during the nomination of Kangana Ranaut. The people of the Mandi parliamentary constituency have decided to elect her with huge votes. You have seen the show in Hamirpur, Kangra, Dharamshala and also in Shimla. There is enthusiasm among the people of Himachal Pradesh, they are with PM Modi," said Bindal. Polling in Himachal, which is scheduled for June 1, will not only pit candidates vying for Lok Sabha membership from four seats but also elect members for six assembly seats that fell vacant following the resignation and switchover of dissident Congress lawmakers.

The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, is eyeing an encore this time. (ANI)

