Left Menu

BJP urges EC to take note of wall writings supporting Himachal Deputy CM

BJP urges EC to take note of wall writings supporting Himachal Deputy CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-05-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:19 IST
BJP urges EC to take note of wall writings supporting Himachal Deputy CM
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to direct the Congress to erase slogans supporting Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri that had been put up on walls in his Haroli constituency during the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections in 2022.

The Haroli assembly segment is a part of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, which goes to polls on June 1 in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.

''The BJP has been repeatedly asking the commission to take necessary action in the matter. The party has written several letters and also made a formal complaint in this regard but no action has been taken yet,'' Karan Nanda, BJP's state media in-charge, said.

The BJP submitted a fresh complaint to the election body in the matter on Wednesday.

The slogan ''Kaho dil se, Mukesh Agnihotri fir se'' with the election symbol of the Congress party which had flooded the walls in Haroli in 2022 are still existing, the BJP said in its complaint.

This could impact voter perception amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and assembly by-elections in the state, the BJP claimed, urging the EC for a direction to Congress to wipe out all the wall-writings and strictly follow the model code of conduct.

Removing wall writings and posters after the conclusion of any election is mandatory and the Election Commission being an independent body must take appropriate decision in the interest of justice, Nanda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024