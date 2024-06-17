Pankaja Munde Urges Maharashtra to Address OBC Protesters' Demands

BJP leader Pankaja Munde has urged the Maharashtra government to seriously address the concerns raised by OBC protesters Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare. Both protesters have been on a hunger strike for five days, campaigning against the government's draft notification linking Kunbi certificates to Maratha quota benefits.

The demand for scrapping this notification has been vocal among various OBC outfits. Taking to the social media platform X, Munde emphasized the need for non-discriminative treatment and equal rights for all protesters.

Munde highlighted the deteriorating health conditions of Hake and Waghmare and accused the state government of giving preferential treatment to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, thereby neglecting the plea of the OBC protesters.

