Pankaja Munde Urges Maharashtra to Address OBC Protesters' Demands

BJP leader Pankaja Munde has called on the Maharashtra government to address the demands of OBC protesters Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare, who are on a hunger strike. The protesters oppose the government's draft notification linking Kunbi certificates to Maratha quota benefits, alleging unequal treatment compared to Maratha agitators.

Updated: 17-06-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Pankaja Munde has urged the Maharashtra government to seriously address the concerns raised by OBC protesters Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare. Both protesters have been on a hunger strike for five days, campaigning against the government's draft notification linking Kunbi certificates to Maratha quota benefits.

The demand for scrapping this notification has been vocal among various OBC outfits. Taking to the social media platform X, Munde emphasized the need for non-discriminative treatment and equal rights for all protesters.

Munde highlighted the deteriorating health conditions of Hake and Waghmare and accused the state government of giving preferential treatment to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, thereby neglecting the plea of the OBC protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

