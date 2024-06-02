Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for High-Stakes Lok Sabha Vote Counting

The stage is set for the June 4 vote counting of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, with 179 observers and 80 Returning Officers overseeing multi-layer security arrangements at 81 centres statewide. The counting will begin at 8.00 am, ensuring stringent surveillance and security to facilitate smooth proceedings.

The stage is set for the June 4 vote counting of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. With stringent security measures in place, authorities have deployed 179 observers and 80 Returning Officers across 81 centres statewide.

According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, counting will commence at 8.00 am on Tuesday under CCTV surveillance. A total of 851 candidates, including 771 men and 80 women, are in the fray, with a maximum of 28 candidates from Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

A three-tier security system, featuring local police, state police, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), ensures a safeguarded counting process. Additionally, measures have been adopted to ensure the well-being of counting personnel amid the prevailing heatwave conditions.

