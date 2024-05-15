BJP takes viral "moye moye" jibe at Delhi CM Kejriwal

The "moye-moye" trend has now found its way into politics as well. In a jibe aimed at AAP convener Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) humorously said that Kejriwal too experienced his share of "moye-moye" moments. Taking to its official X handle, the BJP posted, "Moye-Moye happened with Kejriwal. Fearing public protest, Kejriwal left the rally midway and ran away in hiding in Jhandewala Chowk, Lalbagh."

The BJP on its X handle uploaded a video showing Arvind Kejriwal entering a car amidst protests, with individuals holding banners visible in the background. Earlier in the day, while addressing a roadshow in the national capital in support of the INDIA bloc's Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat Jai Prakash Aggarwal, Kejriwal said, "They (BJP) did everything to break me inside (Tihar Jail). Now they are saying Kejriwal has to go to jail again. It's in your hands that I will go to jail or not. On May 25, if you press the 'Kamal' button I will have to go to jail but if you vote in support of the INDIA bloc candidate then I won't have to go to jail."

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are fighting the elections in alliance in the national capital, with the AAP contesting four and the Congress three seats. Congress leader JP Aggarwal has been fielded against the BJP's Parveen Khandelwal. The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Congress and AAP are in a 3:4 seat-sharing agreement in Delhi. Notably, the AAP and Congress "mutually agreed" to go solo in Punjab, but are a part of the INDIA bloc and are fighting in alliance in Delhi. The BJP has won the Chandni Chowk constituency in the last two Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019, with former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan representing the area for the past 10 years.

Four phases of Lok Sabha polls have been held and the voting will conclude on June 1 with results on June 4. Voting for Delhi's seven seats is scheduled to be held on May 25. (ANI)

