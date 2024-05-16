Indian Women Face Disproportionate Impact from Inflation: Congress' Ragini Nayak
Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak claims inflation has severely impacted women in India. Despite having essentials like plates and vehicles, people lack food, fuel, and job opportunities. Nayak highlights rising LPG and petrol prices, comparing May 2014 prices to July 2023. She emphasizes the Congress's promise of financial aid to poor women in their manifesto.
- Country:
- India
Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak on Thursday said the biggest blow of inflation has hit the women in this country.
Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) headquarters here, Nayak said the people have 'thali' (plate), but not food; they have vehicles, but not fuel; and they have degrees, but not jobs.
''If anyone has been hit the hardest by inflation, it is the women of this country. The Congress has promised Rs 1 lakh annually to the poor women in its manifesto,'' she said.
Nayak further claimed that in May 2014, the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs 414, which was Rs 1,103 in July 2023. The petrol which was Rs 72 per litre in 2014, has now reached Rs 95 per litre.
Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
