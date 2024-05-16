Turkey convicts former pro-Kurdish party officials over Kobani protests
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 16-05-2024 18:33 IST
A Turkish court convicted former leading officials from the pro-Kurdish HDP party, including co-leader Figen Yuksekdag, on Thursday for instigating 2014 protests triggered by an Islamic State attack on the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani.
The verdict was likely to fuel political tensions in Turkey around the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which is facing potential closure in a separate court case and has been succeeded in parliament by another pro-Kurdish party.
